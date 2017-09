Deadline for entries -



Friday, November 17th 2017



KGLT is seeking two original t-shirt designs for our 50th Anniversary 2018 fund drive season and we are inviting the public to participate! There will be an award offered of $500 each for two selected designs! Details and entry form are available here:

http://www.kglt.net/docs/TshirtDesignContest2017.pdf

Your design could be on the next KGLT t-shirt!