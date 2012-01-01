KGLT Fund Drive 2017: Sunday, March 26 – Saturday, April 8

KGLT will celebrate 49 years of great music with our annual two week fund drive starting Sunday, March 26th. KGLT is non-commercial and mostly listener supported, making our annual fund drive a major source of operating revenue. KGLT's staff of over 85 volunteer DJs take to the airwaves to offer a wide assortment of gifts donated by local businesses and organizations to entice listeners to support this rare breed of radio stations. KGLT also offers it's own line of gear with a fresh logo every year. T-shirt packages start at just $50 and the deal gets sweeter as you increase your pledge! We invite you to participate by calling 406-994-4492 during our live fund drive Sunday, March 26 through Saturday April 8th - or pledge anytime online here.