KGLT Changing Frequencies In Helena

Starting in late August KGLT will be moving from its current 98.1FM to 89.1FM thanks to the collaborative efforts of Last Chance Public Radio Association, Yellowstone Public Radio and KGLT. This will result in a more consistent, stronger signal for KGLT in Helena!. Yellowstone Public Radio will move from 89.1FM to its new signal at 88.5FM. For a few weeks, KGLT will run on both frequencies, then transfer its 98.1FM translator signal to Yellowstone Public Radio.

Last Chance Public Radio Association donated the Construction Permit granted by the Federal Communications Commission for 88.5FM to Yellowstone Public Radio in January, 2017. The donation included language that allowed for an internal transfer of 89.1FM to KGLT and the subsequent trade of KGLT's 98.1 translator frequency to the Billings based Yellowstone Public Radio. Both stations are licensed to the Board of Regents of the Montana University System. The donation and transfer of signals is the culmination of FCC signal applications and negotiations that began almost 10 years ago. With this move, Montana State University–Bozeman’s 50-year old eclectic KGLT-FM will gain a much bigger presence in Helena. Reception in the Helena Valley will expand and KGLT's signal in the Capital City will nearly triple in strength.