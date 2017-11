Tip a Pint for KGLT at Blackfoot River Brewery Monday, November 6th from 5-7:30pm!

$1 from every pint sold will benefit KGLT - Southwest Montana’s Alternative Public Radio Station.



This is a great chance for KGLT DJs and Helena listeners to get together, enjoy locally brewed beer and celebrate a new, more powerful signal in Helena at 89.1FM. Blackfoot River Brewing is located at 66 South Park Ave in Helena. See you there!