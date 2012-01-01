KGLT fm comes to Big Sky in August 2019



KGLT fm, Bozeman's Alternative Public Radio Station has just been approved to expand their coverage in Big Sky in August. Their new translator will broadcast from an existing site on Andesite Mountain with a range encompassing Big Sky Resort and the Meadow Village at the same 91.9 frequency as in Bozeman.



KGLT's programming ranges from hip, new indie artists to vintage folk, country, blues, rock - and everything in between. "KGLT's strength lies in its' diversity" says Marketing Director Ron Craighead. "We've never been a 'format' station. With a staff of over 84 live, volunteer DJs bringing their musical passions to the airwaves - and no playlists - there's never a dull moment."



KGLT began broadcasting on the Montana State University Campus in 1968 as KATZ, a low-power station heard only around the MSU campus. In the early 70's, when a group of passionate students pushed for upgrading the signal to reach the broader Bozeman community, KGLT 91.9fm was born. Since then, KGLT has grown across Southwest Montana with translators in Helena, Livingston, Big Timber, Gardiner-Mammoth and streaming world-wide at KGLT.net.



"We are incredibly excited to be bringing live, free-form community radio to Big Sky with our new translator in August and look forward to being a part of the Big Sky community."



You can learn more online at KGLT.net, or contact Ron Craighead directly at (406) 994-7091, ronc(at)montana.edu.