KGLT would like to thank everyone who pledged during our 2020 Fund Drive!

We truly would not be here without the amazing support from our listening audience, and we appreciate every pledge. Your financial support will help pay the bills and facilitate much-needed upgrades to hardware and IT systems in the upcoming year, including a total web site rebuild, new mobile interface and enhanced streaming capacity and quality. These upgrades will provide more opportunities for listener engagement and enjoyment. It's going to be an exciting year for KGLT as we look forward to the next 52 years of community-driven Alternative Public Radio!

If you have not pledged your support, it's never too late! Phone a live DJ at 406-994-4492, or pledge online at KGLT.net.