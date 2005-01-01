Car Donation Program

KGLT has teamed up with the Center for Car Donations to provide you with a way to donate your car to benefit KGLT. The Center for Car Donations will take care of the pick-up and sale of your vehicle. All you have to do is call the toll-free number: 1-877-411-3662 and let your donated vehicle benefit KGLT. The Center for Car Donations will also accept boats, trailers, motor homes, motorcycles, farm equipment and RVs.

Frequently Asked Questions



Why Donate?

There are several great reasons, like:

You don't want the hassle involve with selling your vehicle. It is too expensive to repair your vehicle. Your vehicle won’t pass smog or state inspection requirements. You don't trust your car to be safe on the road. You need a tax write-off.

But the most important reason is that your donation will help us continue to provide our programs for the community.

How do I get started?

Your support begins when you call 1-877-411-donate (3662).

Before calling, please have the following information ready:

Your title and lien release in hand. The year, make, and model of your vehicle. The general condition of the vehicle. Your vehicle identification number (VIN). This 17-digit number can be found on your title, insurance policy, or on your car. Your Social Security Number (required by IRS).

Can I Donate Online?

Yes. You can start the process by filling in the form here.

Does my car have to be running?

Not always. It does have to have an engine and be towable. It varies from state to state and depends upon the year, make, and model of the vehicle. Sometimes if the cost to transport a vehicle will cost more than what it will bring at auction, it may be declined.

Call our toll free line (1-877-411-3662) to find out if your vehicle qualifies.

Does my car have to be registered?

No, but you must be the legal titleholder.

What if I lost the title?

You must obtain the title prior to donating it. Contact your local DMV to obtain a duplicate title.

Where do I sign my title?

Our driver will instruct you of the proper place to sign your title. You may have to sign a power of attorney authorizing us to transfer it. Our driver will let you know what is required or call our toll free number (1-877-411-donate (3662) ) to speak our representative.

What kind of paperwork will I receive?

You will receive a tow receipt when the vehicle is picked up. Thirty days after the vehicle is sold, you will receive an acknowledgment. If your vehicle sells for OVER $500 you will receive IRS Form 1098 B & C.

How much can I take for my donation?

Effective 2005, if the value of the vehicle is over $500, the taxpayer is limited to deduct the amount for which the vehicle sold. In such a case you will receive a Form 1098 B & C within 30 days of sale. If the vehicle sells for under $500 you will not receive IRS forms as you are not required to file them for vehicle donations up to $500. Please consult your tax adviser to determine your benefit or for additional information, (visit the IRS website) at http://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/n-05-44.pdf .

What will happen to my vehicle?

Your vehicle will be picked up by one of our courteous drivers and sold at auction. Cars are usually sold within 30 days of pick up. Some vehicles may take longer.

Is there a tow fee?

No. If you are out of our towing range, we can offer you the option to drop the vehicle off at our auction house at your convenience.

Are all cars sold at auction?

No. Occasionally, cars that are donated do not sell at auction. In those cases, the vehicles are sold for scrap metal.

Will I be notified when it sells?

Yes. If the vehicle sells for over $500 you will receive IRS Form 1098 B & C. If not, you will simply receive an acknowledgment as required by the IRS.

How soon can my vehicle be picked up?

Vehicles are picked up at a time that is convenient for you. Our representative will take all pertinent information regarding your donation, and forward it to our tow company. They will call you within 24 hours to set up an appointment. If you have not been called within 24 hours, please call 1-877-411-donate (3662).

What vehicles do you accept?

We take cars, boats (if they are on a trailer), motor homes, trucks, motorcycles (if they are operational), farm equipment, and recreational vehicles such as snowmobiles, jet skis, etc.) Call our representative to find out if your vehicle qualifies.